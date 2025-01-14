Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like the Miami Dolphins are losing a veteran quarterback who has been on their roster since 2022 and made multiple starts for the team.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson officially inked a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as announced by his agency, SportsTrust Advisors, on social media.

“Signed, sealed & delivered!” the agency shared in its announcement.

The Dolphins selected Thompson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Over his first three seasons, he appeared in 10 games and made three starts – including a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills following the 2022 season.

Thompson was thrust into action for the Dolphins during his rookie season after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater both went down with injuries during the season. He started two regular season games during that 2022 regular season and then started the team’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

While he did not play at all during the 2023 season as he was the third-string quarterback behind Mike White, he emerged as the backup quarterback for the Dolphins this season and made one start in replacement of Tagovailoa.

Thompson was waived by the team on Dec. 14, 2024, and re-signed to the practice squad three days later. Now, however, he is moving on to the Steelers.

Thompson now joins a Steelers team that has all three of its current quarterbacks – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen – set to become free agents during the offseason.

Although it’s unlikely Thompson will be in contention for the starting role in 2025, his veteran presence and experience will undoubtedly add valuable depth to the Steelers’ quarterback room.