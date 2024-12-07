Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to hold onto the number one seed in the AFC, but the Buffalo Bills are hard on their heels and own the tiebreaker after defeating the Chiefs earlier in the season. Unfortunately for Kansas City, the Chiefs will have to weather an injury to an already thin position group, according to one prominent league insider.

“Chiefs placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve and signed WR Nikko Remigio to their active roster,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Chiefs placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve and signed WR Nikko Remigio to their active roster. pic.twitter.com/3zyZaWs8nW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2024

Fans reacted to the blow on social media.

“Very smart for the Ravens not to release Diontae Johnson….a contender would’ve claimed him that needed a WR.,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Nikki Remigio is gonna be a vital part in the playoffs somehow and the black magic is really gonna be exposed,” one fan added.

“Injuries are going to prevent the three peat,” one fan added.

“If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl after all of these injuries, I will be insufferable on here,” one Chief said about his presence on social media.

“man he’s had some really tough breaks with injuries his entire career,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Chiefs manage to overcome yet another injury.