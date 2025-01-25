May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus speaks during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

This coaching cycle has had no shortage of drama. Predictably, the Dallas Cowboys have found themselves at the center of everything, even in an offseason where they expected things to be relatively stable.

Dallas and head coach Jerry Jones decided to mutually part ways, despite team owner and general manager Jerry Jones vocalizing his support for McCarthy throughout the regular season while fans and pundits called for his job.

Nevertheless, Dallas found itself scrambling for a new head coach and was almost immediately linked to splashy names such as Pete Carroll and Deion Sanders.

The Cowboys ultimately decided to make the hire in-house, promoting their offensive coordinator.

“Cowboys are hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, Jerry Jones tells ESPN. “Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,” Jones said. “He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After the hire, new reports surfaced around the Cowboys and another hire they made not long after.

“Breaking: The (Cowboys) have hired Matt Eberflus as their defensive coordinator on new HC Brian Schottenheimer’s staff, per sources. He was a defensive assistant under Rod Marinelli on Jason Garrett’s staff for 2011-2017. He was most recently head coach of the Chicago Bears,” Ed Werder.

Breaking: The #Cowboys have hired Matt Eberflus as their defensive coordinator on new HC Brian Schottenheimer’s staff, per sources. He was a defensive assistant under Rod Marinelli on Jason Garrett’s staff for 2011-2017. He was most recently head coach of the Chicago Bears. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) January 25, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Dallas hires a coach who has not called plays since the Lincoln administration. I am an exhausted Dallas Cowboys fan!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Cowboys organization is a reality tv show at this point,” another fan added.

“this is all apart of the Cowboys master plan to throw away one year and draft Arch Manning in 2026 to keep him home in Texas,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the coming season unfolds in Dallas.