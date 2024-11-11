Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams got off to a strong start to the season, but things have taken a turn for the worse as of late.

Chicago’s 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday marked its third in a row and included one of its worst offensive performances of the season. Williams finished the day 16-of-30 for only 120 yards.

Williams was sacked an astonishing nine times on the day, but head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Willimas wasn’t solely at fault for the sacks.

“That’s an everybody thing,” Eberflus said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “That’s rhythm and timing of the quarterback. That’s protection of the offensive line. That’s route disciplines of the guys running the routes. It’s all that at the same time.”

Eberflus was asked after the game if there were a possibility the team would make a change a change at offensive coordinator, and he confirmed that everything was being considered.

“We’ll look at everything,” Eberflus answered.

“I think it’s look at everything from the top to the bottom and making sure we’re finding the answers to move the ball down the field, play better as a football team, on offense, defense and special teams.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Eberflus can salvage the season and right the ship. If not, he may be looking for work soon himself.

