Sep 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with ‘Big Red’ and Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After a disappointing NFL debut in Week 1 for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., some fans raised concerns about how his skills in college are translating to the NFL level. But in Week 2, Harrison Jr. reminded fans of exactly why he was regarded as a potential generational talent coming into the NFL.

Harrison Jr. hauled in just one reception for four yards last week, which raised some questions about his ability to get open against NFL talent.

In Week 2, Harrison Jr. got open early and extremely often, scoring on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray on the team’s opening drive against the Los Angeles Rams.

MARVIN HARRISON JR.’S FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/EFquDWaM8V — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 15, 2024

If that wasn’t enough to convince you that Harrison Jr. has some supreme talents, he one-upped himself on the first play of the team’s second drive, scoring on a 60-yard pass from Murray to extend the Cardinals lead to 14-0.

Marvin Harrison Jr. we love you pic.twitter.com/GE6a9vVabw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 15, 2024

Compared to some other top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class, Harrison Jr. wasn’t exactly considered a burner with top-end speed, which is seemingly the concern many had after his shaky debut.

But clearly, Harrison Jr. has more than enough speed to get open at the NFL level if these ridiculous touchdown catches on Sunday are any indication.

The doubters of Harrison Jr. have officially been silenced. And it sure seems like as he progresses throughout his rookie season, he will only continue to grow from here.

