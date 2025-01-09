X/@wesnichols

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in Los Angeles on Monday night during the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. However, the game’s status could be jeopardized by the massive wildfires raging in northern Los Angeles. But the NFL has a final plan to address the issue.

Three separate wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles County have destroyed over a thousand homes, businesses, and other structures, claiming at least two lives. These fires are among the most destructive in the area’s recent history and remain uncontained.

Fueled by the intense Santa Ana winds, the flames have been rapidly spreading across northern Los Angeles. While the downtown area has not been directly impacted, the unfolding crisis poses a serious concern for the NFL as the playoff game approaches.

The situation remains fluid, but the NFL announced a final plan for the game on Sunday.

The NFL plans for the game to be played as scheduled in Los Angeles. However, if that is not possible, the game will be played in Phoenix on Monday night.

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires,” the NFL said in a statement.

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in place in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.”

“We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA”

That’s the current plan. We’ll have to see if the league has to make those changes.