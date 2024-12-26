Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Detroit Lions helmet during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are having arguably the best season in franchise history. Still, they are in a dogfight for the NFC North, tied for first place with the Minnesota Vikings. Knowing they’ll need all the help they can get, the Lions have made a shocking change to its quarterback room to bolster the unit’s depth.

The Lions have courted a former star quarterback out of retirement, per the NFL’s official Twitter account.

“QB Teddy Bridgewater coming out of retirement, expected to sign with Lions,” the NFL Tweeted Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“This is nothing more than trying to get him a ring, I respect it though,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“bro gon be the first to win a Super Bowl and HS state championship in the same season,” one fan added, referencing Bridgewater’s high school state championship victory as a head coach.

“From high-school state championship coach to NFL backup QB of a Super Bowl contender,” another person added.

“Honestly at this point they Need to bring back Barry Sanders and megatron so they compete for a ring,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how big a role Bridgewater has with Detroit.