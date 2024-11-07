Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Footballs and a Detroit Lions helmet before a 2024 NFC wild card game between the Lions and Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions have run an incredibly efficient offense this season, ranking inside the top 10 in the majority of statistical categories like yards per game and points per game. And much of this can be credited to the excellent play of quarterback Jared Goff, who is quickly approaching an impressive NFL record.

The Lions, who are cruising amid a six-game winning streak after a 1-1 start to the year, look like the true top contenders in the NFC, and perhaps all of football this season.

Goff is a big reason why, playing largely mistake-free football with 14 touchdowns and only four interceptions through the first eight games of the season. But his completion percentage is what is truly setting him apart from the rest of the league, and perhaps everyone in NFL history.

At this point in the season, Goff has completed 74.9 percent of his passes, which puts him on pace to break the NFL record for the highest completion percentage in a season in NFL history, a record currently held by Drew Brees.

In 2018 as a member of the New Orleans Saints, Brees completed 74.44 percent of his passes for the season, a record that very few quarterbacks since have even come close to.

Goff obviously has a chance to do just that if he continues his impressive play. But either way, fans are incredibly impressed by these numbers from Goff.

“MVP,” one fan declared in a post on X about Goff.

“CLEAR MVP leader at the halfway mark,” another fan wrote.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Brees finished in second place in the 2018 MVP voting to Patrick Mahomes. So at the very least, Goff has put himself into consideration for the award halfway through the season.

Only time will tell whether Goff will win his first MVP award or potentially enter NFL history by breaking this record. But as long as the Lions keep winning, Goff will likely be happy with his season regardless.

[Pro Football Talk]