Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This NFL coaching cycle has been loaded with drama. All that came to a climax when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke. Baalke’s presence with the organization cost them their chances with two head coaching candidates, or so they thought.

Liam Coen passed on the opportunity to work with the Jags and instead returned as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many suspected that Coen made the move because he didn’t want to work with Baalke.

After the organization realized that Baalke was making its hiring process more difficult, it decided to terminate the executive. Then, everything turned upside down.

“Plot twist: Sources say (Buccaneers) OC Liam Coen is interviewing a second time with the (Jaguars) for their head coaching position — this time in Jacksonville. Coen had previously elected to remain in Tampa, but reconsidered after GM Trent Baalke was fired. A wild turn of events,” reported FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Thursday.

Schultz then had a follow-up.

“BREAKING: The #Jaguars and Liam Coen are in “active negotiations” and barring anything unexpected, he will be the team’s next head coach, multiple sources tell (FOX). A massive turn of events in Jacksonville.”

It wasn’t until later, that everything became official.

“Liam Coen has informed the Buccaneers that he’ll be taking the Jaguars head coaching job, per sources,” reported The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Liam Coen has informed the Buccaneers that he'll be taking the Jaguars head coaching job, per sources. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 24, 2025

It’ll be interesting to see if there’s any bad blood between the organizations due to how everything transpired.