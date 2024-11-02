David Gonzales-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Nick Bosa has caused quite a stir across the sports world.

Bosa crashed his teammates’ interview after a victory and showed off his Make America Great Again hat. All over the country, conservatives were proud and liberals were outraged over the incident.

Curiously, when it came time for Bosa’s postgame press conference, he deflected and seemed to dodge the situation altogether, which was called out as cowardly by people on all sides. Now another California sports star is involved, and looking to set the tone.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, and in a clip shared on Twitter, wasn’t afraid to elaborate on why he endorsed her.

LeBron James elaborated on his endorsement of Kamala Harris for president tonight. pic.twitter.com/oA4MVWwjDo — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 2, 2024

This caught the eye of one prominent sports journalist.

“Oh look, LeBron was asked about a public political statement that he made and he explained IN DETAIL why he did it. Nick Bosa doesn’t have the guts to do this,” Jemele Hill responded.

Fans couldn’t help but react on social media.

“Or ability to do so. No curiosity,” one fan said on social media.

“They can hate him all they want but Lebron is that guy let’s forget about basketball for a minute and reflect on his off court business he’s trying to get kids educated and affordable housing for families he’s really fighting the fight so I think it’s fair for him to voice his concerns about the future of our country especially if it’s not lining up with what I’m trying to secure for his family and other American families Bosa cowardly endorsed his candidate and we all know what direction that administration is pushing,” one fan added.

“In fairness, I don’t think Nick Bosa has the brain cells to either,” one fan added.

“Nick Bosa genuinely doesn’t even know why he supports what he supports. He just wants to fit in with a certain crowd,” one fan added.

“Trump supporters don’t even understand why they are voting for trump themselves,” one fan added.

“Lebron’s support for Kamala has actual substance to it. Real positions that he believes will make people’s lives better. Deep down, every MAGA weirdo knows that their “movement” is just about hurting people, but they can’t say that out loud, so they just say MAGA and run away,” one fan added.

In fairness to Bosa, there’s a chance he suffers from CTE and has no clue what’s going on around him.

