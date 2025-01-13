Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new head coach after firing Antonio Pierce following the season, but it’s pretty clear that it will not be Deion Sanders.

On Saturday, Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal cited an anonymous source familiar with the situation as he reported that Sanders had reached out to the Raiders through an associate to express his interest in the job.

“He has a very strong interest in the job,” the source shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

At the time, it was unclear whether or not the Raiders had a mutual interest in Sanders, but it seems they have since made their decision on the matter.

According to a report by Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Raiders have “zero interest” in hiring Sanders.

“There’s been some buzz about University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, but the Raiders have ‘zero interest’ in hiring him, according to a league source. Agents using the stubbornly quiet Raiders for leverage goes as far back as the franchise’s losing,” The Athletic reported on Sunday.

With Sanders not considered, the Raiders currently have six known head-coaching candidates: DetroitLions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

It will be interesting to see who the Raiders select, but it’s clear that it won’t be Sanders.