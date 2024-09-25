Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the majority of his career. And Tom Brady, perhaps the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, acknowledged Jackson’s abilities recently, which Jackson has now reciprocated.

On the call of the Week 3 game between the Baltimore Ravens game against the Dallas Cowboys, Brady praised Jackson’s abilities to make something out of nothing on the field, coining a new nickname for him, “The Eraser”.

“He’s like superhuman,” said Brady on the Fox broadcast. “I call him the eraser. He just erases things that come up when you se bad football.”

The new nickname may or may not stick in the eyes of some football fans. But regardless, Jackson was quite appreciative of the respect Brady gave him, giving some back to Brady by called him the “GOAT”.

“Brady’s the GOAT,” said Jackson while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, transcribed by Bleacher Report on X. “For him to give me a nickname and how he judges my game, it’s dope for me to hear.”

Lamar appreciates Tom Brady’s praise and nickname for him — ‘The Eraser’ 🙏 (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/fnYlAaA12t — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2024

Jackson likely watched and even looked up to Brady as a kid. So it does truly have to be special to hear that kind of praise for him come from one of his idols.

The Ravens were able to get back on track in Week 3 after a surprising 0-2 start to the season. And if Brady’s praise for Jackson is any indication, we will likely see the Ravens get back into playoff contention atop the AFC very soon.

[Bleacher Report on X]