The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to face the Houston Texans in Houston on Wednesday, Christmas day. It’s an extremely important game for the Ravens, who are battling with the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the AFC North.

However, as important as the game is, it won’t be the only focus of star Raven quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday.

In a clip that is making the rounds on social media, Jackson tells the media that he plans on changing his halftime routine to watch global music sensation and Houston native Beyoncé’s halftime performance.

“Sorry Harbaugh,” Jackson tells his head coach after the proclamation.

Let it me known that Lamar Jackson WILL be watching Beyonce at halftime on Christmas Day. "Sorry Harbaugh." 😂 pic.twitter.com/JDvYJJ8K3m — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 23, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Bless his heart. I do love him. It was a privilege to watch him in Louisville. He’s awesome!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I’ll be there at the game. No interested in Beyoncé at all, but my girlfriend will be happy,” another fan chimed in.

“Jackson 6 first half secures mvp we bench him second half he gets to watch Beyoncé it’s in the script,” another fan added.

“What he don’t know is that Harbaugh gonna out there right next to him,” someone else joked on Twitter.

Hopefully, Jackson will still be focused enough to help his team.