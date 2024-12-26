Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

During Wednesday night’s win over the Houston Texans, Lamar Jackson made history.

Over the years, Lamar Jackson has emerged as one of the most prolific rushing quarterbacks in the history of the league. And now, he holds an all-time record that solidifies that.

During Wednesday’s game, Jackson officially set the all-time record for career rushing yards from a quarterback, passing NFL legend Mike Vick.

Jackson had a six-yard run during the game to get to 87 rushing yards for the day, bringing him to 6,110 in his career, ahead of Vick’s mark of 6,109.

To make the record even more impressive, it took Vick 143 games to reach that mark while Jackson did it in just 102 games.

Needless to say, it’s pretty insane just how dominant Jackson has been, and the news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“A record I had hoped would never be broken, but at least it was broken by the right person. Congrats to Lamar!” a fan wrote on X.

“I’m not sure people understand how nuts this is. And Lamar ain’t close to being done,” someone else wrote.

“Incredible. So many less games, as well,” another person wrote.

“The best pure football player to ever touch a field I’ll go on record saying it. A Super Bowl win is inevitable he’s just too talented,” someone else said.

“Passing a legend,” someone else added.

It’s quite an accomplishment for Jackson.

[Pro Football Talk]