This week, the Baltimore Ravens will begin the 2024 NFL season the same way that their 2023 season ended – with a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. But it doesn’t sound like star quarterback Lamar Jackson is willing to label the upcoming season-opening matchup as a “revenge game.”

During a recent press conference, Lamar Jackson was asked about the “revenge game” narrative leading up to the game against he Kansas City Chiefs, and he quickly downplayed all of that talk, making it clear that no matter who the opponent is, he just wants to get a victory.

“Any game I play in, I feel like it’s a revenge game,” Jackson said according to the Baltimore Ravens official team website. “I’m not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we’ve beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win.”

While Jackson might not be embracing the narrative of a “revenge game” it is still clearly a a high-profile showdown to start the season, and it’s clear that both teams will want to start their season the right way with an important victory that could have playoff ramifications even this early.

