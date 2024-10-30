Lamar Jackson

The reigning NFL MVP might be out for a while.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday. Many hoped this was done out of an abundance of caution or just to give Jackson an extra rest since he’s such a large part of Baltimore’s running game. Unfortunately, one prominent NFL insider has reported otherwise.

“Ravens are listing QB Lamar Jackson, who did not practice today, with back and knee injuries,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This is a brutal development for the Ravens even if it’s not totally unfamiliar. It seems as if Jackson always has injury problems that cause him to miss time as the season stretches out.

Fans reacted to the terrible news that hopefully doesn’t keep Jackson out of commission for too long.

“Lamar wants no part of our defense,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Back hurting from all the carrying he had to do last game,” one fan added.

It’s worth wondering if Jackson is worth paying if he’s never available late in the season.