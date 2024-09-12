Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t quite get off to the start they were looking for this season. The Cardinals fell to the Buffalo Bills 34-28 in a back-and-forth affair. After the disappointing loss, many were puzzled by the struggles of highly touted rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Per Sports Illustrated, Harrison Jr played 53 snaps and ran 33 routes, but was only targeted three times and finished the game with one catch and four yards.

After the game, Murray had a pretty brutal message for Marvin Harrison Jr. as he made it clear that he didn’t see it as his responsibility to throw Harrison the ball any more than he did.

"I wouldn't say they were taking him away…I'll leave that up to Drew (Petzing)…he tells me not to worry about that type of stuff." Kyler Murray comments on the lack of production from Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/gATNuQ62w3 — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) September 8, 2024

“I wouldn’t say [the Bills] were taking [Harrison] away,” Murray said Sunday. “As a quarterback, obviously you’re going through your reads. Sometimes the ball goes to him. That’s not my job. Obviously, I have a sense and a feel for when guys don’t get the ball and when they are getting the ball, but I’ll leave that up to [offensive coordinator] Drew [Petzing].”

Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing agreed with his quarterback’s assessment.

The chemistry between Murray and Harrison will be something to monitor as the season unfolds. The pair entered the season with expectations of being the next great 1-2 punch in the league.

[SI]