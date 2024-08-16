Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers (44) and wife Kristin Juszcyk pose with trophy during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has made a name for herself as a custom designer for NFL apparel for women.

Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Livvy Dunne have worn her gear. But speaking with Fox News Digital, Juszczyk revealed that she didn’t always have the ability to fulfill every order. Juszczyk said she once denied an order from Vice President Kamala Harris.

“During the Super Bowl, I got a text from my agent, and that’s when things were going crazy. He was like, ‘Hey, the vice president wants a jacket.’ I’m like, ‘What company?’ He’s like, ‘The country,'” she said.

“Unfortunately, at that time, I had no help and no ways of being able to make more stuff. There was just no time. But that’s always a funny story that stuck out to me. I’m like, ‘This is going crazy. I got a request from the White House.’”

Juszczyk went on to detail her rise in the fashion industry.

“I had never made anything for anybody else, so I was always hesitant because I’m a perfectionist at my heart, and [it would bring] it to a whole other level if I were handing it to somebody else. I’m no professional whatsoever, I’m completely self-taught,” she said.

“But I finally took that leap of faith last year, and it’s been such a fun process. I’m learning every single day. I love a challenge. I love being able to pick up new things in life and learn it. This is something that, no matter how long I do it, I’ll always be learning.”

Given her new status, perhaps Harris can double back with another request as she competes with former president Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

