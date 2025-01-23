Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are hoping next season goes better than this one did. After a brutal campaign that saw Cleveland earn rights to the number-two overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, it shouldn’t be a hard bar to clear.

Not willing to leave anything up to chance, the Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey at the conclusion of the season. Dorsey assumed playcalling duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski mid-season, but it didn’t translate to more wins.

The Browns have since hired Tommy Rees as Dorsey’s replacement, raising questions about who would call plays for the offense next season.

Stefanski has shut the door on any uncertainty regarding the situation.

“I’m going to call plays and I reserve the right to change my mind,” Stefanski said in a press conference shared on Twitter by ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Stefansksi went on to say that although Rees won’t have play-calling duties, he admires the young coach’s work.

“Really, this last year spent with Tommy solidified what I thought about him. We had a process with some really impressive candidates for this job — some smart people that we really enjoyed getting to know.

“But, ultimately, felt like Tommy was the right fit for this football team.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Stefanksi can get the Browns back on track or if he’s letting his hubris get in the way of Cleveland’s success.