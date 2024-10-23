Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like everything that could possibly go wrong for the Cleveland Browns has transpired.

The Browns are sitting at 1-6, the worst record in the NFL. That’s just the start of Cleveland’s issue. In Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson, the Browns’ $230 million dollar quarterback went down with an Achilles injury.

It’s a complicated situation, as Watson had been playing so poorly that fans cheered on his injury after he went down.

Still, don’t expect any stability in Cleveland anytime soon. According to Browns expert Daryl Ruiter, Cleveland is making a major shakeup to its coaching staff.

“Kevin Stefanski just announced Ken Dorsey takes over play calling and will do so for remainder of the season “I have total confidence in Ken,” Ruiter reported on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the shocking new that their head coach was taking a backseat on offense.

“Power struggle in Cleveland. This is Kevin showing the owner that all the moves that he and the GM have made are wrong,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The amount of times he said he has total confidence in Ken makes me feel like he was trying to convince himself that he actually does,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“So dumb. You finally have a guy that can run the Stefanski offense and now you give Dorsey play calling? What is going on in this organization?” one fan wanted to know.

“Stefanski is on his way out,” one fan said.

“The beginning of the end,” one fan said.

Things are snowballing in Clevland, and all the wrong things are getting packed into the giant clump of snow.

[Daryl Ruiter]