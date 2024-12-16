Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments this season, as the franchise has returned to the dregs of the AFC. A large part of the Browns’ struggles this season can be attributed to abysmally inconsistent play from its quarterback room.

Deshaun Watson was arguably the worst quarterback in the league before going down with an Achilles injury. Jameis Winston stepped up as the starter in his place, and while he has proved capable of posting big numbers, Winston has struggled mightily to limit his turnovers.

Now, head coach Kevin Stefanski has confirmed that a change may be on the horizon, according to one prominent league insider.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has declined to name a starter for this week, opening the door to Jameis Winston possibly heading to the bench and Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has declined to name a starter for this week, opening the door to Jameis Winston possibly heading to the bench and Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“This has been on ongoing issue for the Browns for well over a decade. It’s foolish to think that Watson was going to be the answer but Winston is at least doing better than Watson in my opinion. But then again, it was already a pretty low bar to begin with,” one fan wrote on Twitter about the Browns’ lingering quarterback issues.

“I’d be looking to try someone else. WINSTON needs to ride the pine and learn to aim the ball,” one fan added.

“Watching Winston play seriously hurts my head. Maybe he just needs a time out?” added another fan.

It may be time for the Browns to consider running the triple-option at this point.