Kendrick Lamar performs during the second day of Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Syndication Credit: The Tennessean

Christmas came early on Friday when Kendrick Lamar dropped his sixth studio album, GNX, but there were some things to iron out that didn’t involve the tracks.

The NFL announced that Lamar would headline the halftime performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, which bothered Lil Wayne. Weezy is from New Orleans, where the game will be played.

In the debut album, Lamar dissed Wayne on “wacced out murals.”

“Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.”

It was Lil Wayne’s friends who caused some drama on the announcement. Snoop Dogg reposted a song from rapper Drake, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” but an A.I. version of the song.

Lamar also addressed the Snoop’s post about the Drake song.

“Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

He had another line in there saying, “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me.”

Weezy eventually responded publicly about the news that “broke” him.

“First of all, I want to say forgive me for the delay. I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking,” Wayne said, via Billboard. “I’mma say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all love and support out there. Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back.”

This had been a huge moment for Wayne, who’s not only a sports fan, but he even put extra effort into his next album to make sure it was impossible for them to say no to get the highly-coveted spot.

Nicki Minaj and Birdman have also joined in on supporting Wayne for the Super Bowl snub.

In 2024, Usher set a record for halftime show viewership, with nearly 130 million watching him.