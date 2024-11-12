Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to win an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title, but it sounds like they might need help at one position to make that happen.

During Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, starting left tackle Wanya Morris left the game with a knee injury. In his place, rookie Kingsley Suamataia struggled before Morris returned. However, Morris himself has not necessarily been dominant this season.

During his press conference on Monday, Andy Reid was asked whether or not the team would consider adding another tackle to help bolster the roster.

Reid said that he leaves those sorts of decisions to General Manager Brett Veach, but he certainly didn’t rule out the idea.

“He looks at everything. I’m not going to say, ‘No,’” Reid said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star.

However, he is currently focused on the players he has on the current roster.

But what we do as coaches — and we’ve overemphasized — we’re going to focus in on these kids that are here,” Reid clarified.

The Chiefs have not had the same high-powered offense they have become used to in recent years, and part of that is due to some struggles on the offensive line.

We’ll have to see whether or not the team decides to add some help at tackle as they seek their unprecedented three-peat.

For now, at least, they’re undefeated with what they currently have.

