In the past, the Kansas City Chiefs were known for their high-powered offense led by Patrick Mahomes. But recently, it’s been the team’s defense that’s led the team.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had one of the most dominant and consistent defenses in the league the past couple of seasons leading to back-to-back Super Bowl victories and an undefeated start to this season even with the team’s offense lagging.

As one stat shared by Tony Holzman-Escareno illustrates, the Chiefs have a dominant streak of holding opponents to fewer than 28 points. In fact, there is only one team that has been better, and it was also coached by Andy Reid with current Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the staff.

“The Chiefs have allowed fewer than 28 points in 29 straight games, including the playoffs. The only team with a longer streak this millennium are the 2000-2002 Eagles with 34 straight games. Chiefs HC Andy Reid was the Eagles HC over those seasons, and Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo was an Eagles defensive assistant,” Tony Holzman-Escareno said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, this is some pretty insane news, and it led to a lot of reactions from fans on the r/NFL Reddit thread.

“Interesting. The common denominator here is excellent coaching,” one fan wrote.

“Weird what excellent coaching and talented players can accomplish when paired together…” another fan added.

“Their defense is an absolute unit right now. Their blitzes always seem to get home. No one has really figured out a good way to get around it. You’d think screens would crush them, but it doesn’t since their corners are hunting it when they do blitz,” another fan said.

“Turns out coaching matters a lot,” another fan added.

“Well known defensive mastermind Andy Reid?” another fan joked.

The Chiefs have been nothing short of dominant on defense lately.

[Tony Holzman-Escareno]