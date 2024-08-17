Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings officially have their new quarterback as Sam Darnold has won the starting role by default after the season-ending injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy, but it sounds like superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is happy to have him throwing the ball.

During a recent interview, Justin Jefferson did not hold back his thoughts on Sam Darnold as he made it clear that feels quite confident moving forward with Sam Darnold, saying “I don’t have a worry in my mind at all.”

“It’s going very well,” Jefferson said according to Evan Washburn of CBS Sports. “A lot of people don’t understand that there’s a lot of things that go into a quarterback and a receiver’s connection than just sitting back there and just throwing the ball to a spot. They have to really learn the timing of everything, how I run the routes, where I’m gonna be at in the routes. That’s just us learning each other, learning how he throws the ball, learning how I run the routes. I definitely feel confident in going into Week One with Sam as our quarterback. I feel like he’s been making plays throughout training camp. I don’t have any worry in my mind at all.”

That’s some strong praise from the Vikings star. We’ll have to see if Darnold is able to live up to that praise.

