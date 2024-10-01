Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers hit the first major snag of their season on Sunday, recording the year’s first loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers almost pulled off a late comeback in the second half despite starting the game down 17-0, but ultimately fell short after a botched snap depleted all their momentum on their final drive of the game.

It would’ve made for an impressive comeback, and Pittsburgh seemed to find its groove on offenses in the second half, but at least one player isn’t happy with the slow starts and knows it’s not sustainable to keep playing from behind if the team wants to compete in the always-tight AFC North.

Quarterback Justin Fields spoke about the need to start games better on Tuesday.

It’s not a pregame routine. It’s not doing something special or drinking a different color Gatorade,” Fields said, according to Blitzburgh on Twitter.

“It’s none of that. It’s just coming out first play, coming out focused, ready to go. We didn’t do that at the start. We got going as time went along. It’s performance at the end of the day, and we didn’t come out with the right intent.

We’ve got to be better.”

It seems like the people in the building know what it’s going to take if they want to achieve their goals, but it’ll be interesting to see if they can back up their words on the field. The Steelers’ next game is Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

[Blitzburgh]