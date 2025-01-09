Aug 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) looks at the scoreboard while sitting on the bench during the Steelers pre-season game against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are desperate for answers right now. Pittsburgh is heading into the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on a four-game losing streak and is desperate not to come up short in playoffs yet again.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has looked more like the guy who suited up for the Denver Broncos than the one who did so for the Seattle Seahawks in recent weeks. With Wilson struggling week after week, many have been wondering if Pittsburgh would turn back to Justin Fields under center, or at the very least feature him in certain packages.

Fields was able to get Pittsburgh to a 4-2 start on the season while Wilson dealt with a calf injury, and many want to see him take up the mantle of a starter again.

Now, Fields has told reporters he is preparing as if he going to play on Saturday.

“If my number’s called, I’ll be ready to go,” Fields said, according to a transcript from the Steelers official website.

“I think for me, just being able to utilize with my legs and stuff, that causes the defense to watch film on that, really just waste time on it whether we’re planning on running it or not,” Fields said. “So, I think it’s definitely a plus for us.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin also opened the door to playing Fields on Saturday.

“I’m certainly open to utilizing Justin,” Tomlin said. “He has an awesome skill set. We’ve done some of that in the past. We’ve done less of it in recent weeks. He experienced an injury a couple of weeks back that slowed some of that.”

It’ll be interesting how long of a leash Wilson gets on Saturday.