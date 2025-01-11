Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, and it appears backup quarterback Justin Fields is poised to play a role in the matchup given the recent struggles for Russell Wilson.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the Steelers have devised specific packages to incorporate Justin Fields into the game plan.

“From what I understand, they have prepared packages for Justin Fields to use tonight,” Rapoport shared on NFL Live on Saturday morning. “He is finally fully healthy.”

This development comes as starting quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled recently, leading to the team to four consecutive losses and committing four turnovers in those games.

“I think it’s pretty clear Russell Wilson has struggled a little bit over the course of the last month,” Rapoport observed. “He just hasn’t really run the offense as it needs to be run.”

Rapoport also suggested that Fields could serve as a “spark” for the team amid Wilson’s struggles.

“So yes, they could potentially use Justin Fields as a spark for their offense – something they have considered the last couple of weeks, they could do it tonight,” Rapoport said.

Needless to say, this news led to a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

“I think if they hope to win, they will need some packages with him involved,” one fan wrote on X.

“Hopefully not. He’s not a good quarterback. I don’t care how many of y’all try to say he is,” another person added.

“If they were going to play him they would have given him more reps toward the end of the regular season. They’re going to roll with Russ until he proves that he isn’t an upgrade,” someone else suggested.

“Who cares? They gonna lose either way!” someone else said.

“It could give their offense a unique edge and keep the Ravens’ defense on its toes,” another fan suggested.

We’ll have to see what the Steelers plan to do.