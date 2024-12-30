Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills are locked in as the AFC’s number-two seed heading into the playoffs. Many feel that the Bills are the most dangerous team in the NFL, as they are the only one that’s managed to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

Many also expected the Bills to sit all of their starters on Sunday to make sure the roster is as healthy as possible heading into the playoffs.

However, it looks like they’ll be putting their most important player at risk of injury, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Despite having the No. 2 seed locked up, (Bills) HC Sean McDermott said Josh Allen will start Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots, though he’ll only play a limited amount of time to keep his consecutive start streak alive,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov.

“Probably a business decision too. If they announced he wasn’t playing this early in the week, then the already 1/2 empty Patriots stadium would be even more empty if both teams announced their backup QB was playing too,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“They cried all year saying they didn’t care about MVP tho,” one fan added.

“You would think at some point they would stop caring about meaningless regular season stats and focus on the playoffs, but nope!” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how if Buffalo ends up regretting this move.