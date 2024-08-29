Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent poll conducted by ESPN, 11 anonymous players throughout the league labeled Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen as the most overrated player in the league. But Allen had a pretty mature response to that criticism.

“So my reaction is I’m not mad that 11 players not on my team don’t like me, right?” Allen told Adam Schien of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio.

“So that’s number one. I actually think that’s a term of endearment. When other players don’t like me that means I’m doing something the right way. I am mad at, however, I’m never, ever invited to participate in these anonymous surveys. So, that’s where I find this frustrating. I want to be a part of these surveys, too, and give my input as well.”

"I'm just going to keep playing football the way I know how to play it." #Bills superstar @JoshAllenQB reacts w/ @AdamSchein to the ESPN anonymous players survey where he was ranked as the most overrated QB. 🎧 https://t.co/jP0HFpFutU pic.twitter.com/Od7Jmjc2HP — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 28, 2024

Allen was asked whether or not the criticism motivates him, but it doesn’t seem like he’s too worried about what other people say at this point in his career.

“I would love to say. ‘Yes, it does motivate me,’ and I could put it on my locker and use it as bulletin board material,” Allen told Schein, “but the fact is . . . I’m going into year seven, I’m coming out of a small farm town called Fireball, California, I had no offers, went the junior college route, ended up having one offer, University of Wyoming, got drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills. So, again, I’m in a spot where not many people — maybe me and my family are the only people that thought that I’d ever be here — so I’m gonna keep running with that, it serves me well, and I’m just gonna keep playing football the way I know how to play it.”

Whether it motivates him or not, Allen will have a chance to shut down that criticism once again this year.

