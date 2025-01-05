Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Josh Allen is among the strongest candidates to win the National Football League Most Valuable Player Award. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has played exceptionally again this season and will likely receive a lot of support.

If he wins that award, his already enormous wallet will swell even more.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday, ahead of Allen and the Bills’ Week 18 game against the New England Patriots, that he’d receive a hefty bonus if he wins the award thanks to a clause in his contract.

“Winning MVP is more important to Bills quarterback Josh Allen than most. Allen collects a $1.5 million bonus if he is selected the NFL MVP,” Schefter wrote on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Winning MVP is more important to Bills quarterback Josh Allen than most. Allen collects a $1.5 million bonus if he is selected the NFL MVP. pic.twitter.com/3L8avD0BWs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2025

Allen’s come close to winning the NFL MVP before on a number of occasions. He is a three-time Top 5 finalist, with a runner-up finish in the 2020 season.

Thus far, he’s proven to be one of the league’s best quarterbacks. He and the Bills can’t get over the hump yet in the playoffs, a battle the Bills have been fighting dating back to the 1990s.

Nevertheless, he stands a chance of winning this year. Lamar Jackson is his stiffest competition and is, right now, the favorite to win the award.

We’ll see if Allen can take it from him, and whether a big payday is on his way. The NFL world reacted to the news.

He doesn’t care. Only wants a Lombardi. https://t.co/OM9D3ROpnk — Alan Plath – It’s our year – Go Bills (@aplath4) January 5, 2025

I could be completely wrong but I’m going to go out on a limb and say $1.5million doesn’t mean sh*t to him and all he wants is a Super Bowl. https://t.co/fUVTUPNmyf — Tyler Ross (@Tyler5Ross) January 5, 2025

False. Josh has said on multiple occasions his most important goal is bringing the Lombardi to Buffalo. https://t.co/BgRipBT3oD — 𝕂𝔼🦬 (@bufbillsgirl26) January 5, 2025

[Adam Schefter]