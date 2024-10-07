A dejected Josh Allen and the Bills fell to the Texans 22-19 in overtime to end their season.

The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of a rough stretch.

After starting the season 3-0, the Bills have dropped consecutive games to the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. A new development has come to light that put the Bills’ two-game losing streak in an even darker light. It appears that the Bills are so desperate to get a win they’re willing to jeopardize the health of star quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen took a brutal blow and smacked his head into the turf during Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

Just awful by the #NFL and everyone involved for letting Josh Allen go back in this game. Concussion protocols have got to be followed the same by each team… pic.twitter.com/Uy4kpJYQ41 — Brady Hamilton (@BradyH_216) October 6, 2024

Head injuries are an unfortunate part of football, but the league has special provisions in place to ensure players don’t continue to play concussed. The Bills appear to have disregarded those precautions so that Allen could continue the game to try and pull out the win.

Fans reacted online to the blatant disrespect of league protocol.

“It wasn’t a dolphins QB so there’s a different set of rules that other teams follow,” one irked fan said on Twitter.

“The (NFL) should fine the officials who allowed this. If you’re going to fine players for hits, you should fine officials for missing this,” another fan said.

“Horrible..bills are usually better then this,” a fan added.

“Seeing stars after that one for sure,” someone said.

It’s good the Bills are hungry for wins, but there needs to be consequences if they’re going to fail to protect their players.