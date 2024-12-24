Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL this season and are the only team that has managed to beat the Kansas City Chiefs so far this season. A large part of the Bills’ success has been thanks to the play of the candidate of their MVP-caliber quarterback, Josh Allen.

Unfortunately, some interesting injury news has come to light that may affect Allen down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

According to one prominent NFL insider, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Allen has been playing through a broken hand. Per Rapoport, Allen suffered the injury in his non-throwing hand in the Bills’ Week One win over the Arizona Cardinals.

How impressive has #Bills QB Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber season been? Sources say he’s also been playing through a broken hand. My story: https://t.co/MIoM8doExuhttps://t.co/MIoM8doExu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2024

Fans reacted to the news that Allen has been toughing out the injury all season on social media.

“Faking an injury because Lamar is better in every statistical category, Bills fans are so desperate,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He definitely did more damage to that hand against the 49ers a few weeks ago. JA17 is just built differently, plays with a lot of heart, everyone in Buffalo has loved him since he’s been here,” one fan added.

“Pretty good for a guy who was concussed but came back in game anyways because the blow to his head hurt his ankle,” another fan added.

“Was he playing with a broken hand when he was benched in the 4th quarter vs Baltimore and then went a historically bad 9/30 vs the Texans? MVPs don’t have games like that in an mvp season,” someone else wrote.

Hopefully, the injury doesn’t get worse and Allen can finish out the year.