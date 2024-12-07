Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It seems as if the San Francisco 49ers have had the worst injury luck of any team in recent memory. Only a year removed from a Super Bowl appearance, it seems like the football Gods don’t want San Francisco to get back to the last game of the season.

Reigning offensive player of the year Christian McCaffrey has already gone to the injured reserve for the second time this season. Now he’s going to be joined by a teammate, according to one NFL insider.

“In the same week in which they placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, the 49ers now have done the same with RB Jordan Mason,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the latest Niners injury on social media.

“I wouldn’t count them out. 9 wins might win the division,” wrote one hopeful fan on Twitter

“49ers’ RB injury report: now with twice the drama, same number of players,” one fan added.

“They know their season is over. Wave the white flag, get healthy and come back stronger next season,” outlined one fan on Twitter.

“Two major offensive hits. This team went from the shining star of the NFC to a step above Dallas fast,” added another fan.

“It’s truly heartbreaking to see this happen. the moments we cherished are now just distant memories, fading away like whispers in the wind. it all feels like a dream that I can’t seem to hold onto,” added a fan.

It looks as if this 49ers season will go down as one of the all-time “what ifs.”