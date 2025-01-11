Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jordan Love will be ready to go.

The Green Bay Packers will ready for another run at the Lombardi Trophy this weekend. When the Packers take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will have their star quarterback along for the ride.

On Friday, Love didn’t appear on the Packers’ injury report. Although the Packer signal-caller had dealt with an injury earlier this week, he’s quickly healed up.

That’s terrific news for the Packers and their fans, to say the least.

“Love (elbow) is off the final injury report of the week and is expected to start against Philadelphia in the wild card round,” Pro Football Talk wrote on Love’s status.

Love threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this past season. He went 9-6, missing two games during the 2024 season. Despite that, the Packers still made the push to get into the postseason.

The Packers haven’t hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since the end of the 2010-11 season. That season, the 10-6 Packers made a run that began, fittingly, in Philadelphia. James Starks powered the Packers to victory against Michael Vick and the Eagles, and they went on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, the rival Chicago Bears, and the Pittsburgh Steelers en route to winning Super Bowl XLV.

But it’s been a long time since then, and Packer fans have become a bit restless. Their run with Aaron Rodgers ended sourly. They showed promise last year with Love, defeating the Dallas Cowboys before losing to the San Francisco 49ers. But now in his second year as starter, the Packers are back in the mix, and it’s anyone’s guess what happens next.

The Packers will play the NFC East Division Champion Eagles, a frequent matchup in the playoffs this century, this weekend in what’s sure to be an intense encounter.