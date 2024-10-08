Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

The Washinton Commander thoroughly dismantled the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Washington won by a final score of 34-13 in a game where Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled mightily. Watson finished the game 15-of-28 for 125 yards and one touchdown. Watson also had a fumble on the day.

One player who faced Watson is talking openly about the poor display he witnessed. According to Audacy, Commanders defensive tackle Jon Allen appeared on 106.7 The Fan’s The Sports Junkies, where he talked about what he saw from Watson.

“If I’m being honest, he looked like a player who’s had stuff going on above the shoulders,” Allen said.

“It’s definitely a confidence thing that’s going on,” Allen went on. “I always tell people, it doesn’t matter how great a player you are if you don’t have confidence, you’re not a good player.

“I would say that is the biggest difference. I think physically – I mean, he’s probably not as athletic as he was six, seven years ago, however long it was – but I think he still has that potential. I don’t know, I don’t know. Football is a weird game, man.”

“When it rains it pours, when things are going bad, you’re frustrated, you’re getting beat down in the media all day, it’s frustrating, and that’s all that was. You just saw frustrations boiled over. Their offense wasn’t having success, it’s a lot, man. It’s a lot.”

It’s strange the Browns haven’t moved on from Watson given even their opponents know he’s no longer capable of delivering at a high level.

[Audacy]