The New York Giants are having a disappointing season.

New York is 2-5, and losing ground fast to the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders in the NFC East. Many have felt that the only way for New York to turn the franchise around is a complete cultural reset.

Now, according to one prominent NFL reporter, we have an idea of how long of a leash Giants co-owner John Mara is willing to give his head coach and general manager.

“John Mara said he does not anticipate making changes after the season. Part of (the) reason he is committed to Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll — he still has confidence in them. Thinks he has not been patient enough in recent years,” reporter Judy Battista tweeted on Wednesday.

It’s a shocking move considering the Giants haven’t seemed genuinely competitive in the last two seasons, but there may be a reason. It seems Mara is placing the onus of the blame elsewhere.

“John Mara would not discuss Daniel Jones. Focused on Daboll and Schoen,” Battista also tweeted.

It appears that the executives in New York aren’t nearly as confident in their quarterback as they are in their staff, which makes sense. While he’s shown flashes, Jones has failed to consistently deliver at the level the Giants hoped for when they drafted him.

It’ll be interesting to see what changes end up being made in New York.

