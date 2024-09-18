Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Baltimore Ravens helmet during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have not lived up to expectations in the early part of the seasons.

The Ravens are a shocking 0-2 after losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach John Harbaugh is doing his best to get the team back on track in the always-competitive AFC North, and part of that includes making sure players know where they stand on the team.

Harbaugh was asked about the role of right guard Ben Cleveland, and per Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault, his response could not have been clearer.

“If Ben had earned the job at right guard, he would be the starting right guard. You look at the tape, and he didn’t beat out Daniel [Faalele] or anybody,” Harbaugh said.

“I think Ben is a good player. I like Ben. I want Ben to take the next step. He’s in his fourth year. Ben knows what he needs to do. If he wants playing time, he knows how he needs to play and how he needs to practice when he gets that chance.

“So our evaluation right now is that Daniel outplayed Ben. Just facts, straight up. Matter of fact…

“If I see that Ben is playing better than Daniel, then Ben will be the starting guard. He practices every day. Just like I tell all the guys: show me.”

It looks like Harbaugh has resorted to a frank, no-nonsense attitude now that things have gotten off to such an ugly start.

