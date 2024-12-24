Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet hangs on the heater post in a game against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling after losing their second consecutive game on Saturday to the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh doesn’t have much time to recollect itself either, as the Steelers are slated to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be even harder than normal for Pittsburgh after one Steelers reporter broke some devastating news on the injury front.

“George Pickens, Larry Ogunjobi, DeShon Elliott, and Donte Jackson all have no injury status. They will play against the Chiefs. Joey Porter Jr. and Ben Skowronek are OUT for tomorrow’s game. Justin Fields is questionable,” Nick Farabaugh reported on Tuesday ahead of Pittsburgh’s matchup with Kansas City.

Farabaugh then followed things up with some Joey Porter Jr.-specific news.

“The expectation for JPJ at this point is a return for the Wild Card Round. Don’t expect to see him again this regular season.”

Fans reacted to the news that the Steelers’ top corner would be out for the rest of the regular season on social media.

It’ll be interesting to see how Pittsburgh adapts without its young star.