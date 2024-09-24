Credit: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals season has been a disaster.

Another shocking loss, this time to the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, has the Bengals at 0-3. It’s far from the start that anyone in Cincinnati imagined when Burrow was finally able to get through training camp with a clean bill of health.

After losing to the Commanders, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor were spotted by James Rapien of Sports Illustrated heading into a private room together while the rest of the team went to the locker room.

Burrow was asked about their private excursion and was shockingly frank about the situation.

“It was just a private conversation with Zac,” Burrow said. “It was a positive conversation. We’re not happy with where we’re at, but by no means is the season over. We’re 0-3. There’s 14 left to play.”

“We just have to continue to get better and see where the cards fall in the next 10 weeks. We just have to go into this week preparing to get better and trying to get a win. That’s all you can do.”

It’s good that Burrow and Taylor are trying to get this sorted out, but there’s a chance it’s too late. Tensions were already high in the locker room after star receiver Ja’Marr Chase ended the offseason at a standstill over contract negotiations, and now the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 3-0 start.

The Bengals’ next chance to get things back on track is this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, and former Bengals legend Andy Dalton.

