Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has had almost a year to recover since suffering a wrist injury that ended his season last year. But it sounds like he still has not fully recovered.

During a recent press conference, Joe Burrow admitted a concerning truth about the injury as he revealed that he still does not think that he is throwing the ball the way he wants to after the injury.

“I would say I’m still not quite throwing it the way that I would like,” Burrow said according to the Cincinnati Bengals team website.

“I’m making good decisions, I’m putting the ball where I want to. I still think there’s another level of improvement I can get to coming back from injury on ball rotation and spin rate and all that. So, that’s going to continue to get better as I get healthier, so there’s always another level to find.”

That’s certainly concerning, but the good news is that Burrow has been quite effective.

Burrow currently ranks first in the league in touchdown passes with 12, first in passer rating at 113.6, and first 40 yard passes with five. He also ranks second in the league in completion percentage with 72.2 percent as well as passing yards with 1,370.

Needless to say, Burrow has been able to do what he needs to do despite the injury.

Still, it’s concerning that it hasn’t healed yet.

