The Cincinnati Bengals’ season of disappointment continued on Thursday night when they lost for the second time to their rival Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals had a chance to go ahead in the last minute of the game. With the score at 35-34, the Bengals were down a single point and elected to go for the lead instead of the tie and attempt a two-point conversion.

Burrow’s pass to Tanner Hudson on the attempt was incomplete, sealing the loss for Cincinnati.

Replays showed that there was an argument for penalties to be called on the play. Tight end Mike Gesicki was held as he tried to run his route on the play, albeit away from the action, and Burrow was swatted in the facemask.

After the game, Burrow conveniently implied that the Bengals never get those calls.

“I just sailed it a little bit,” Burrow said, via the Bengals’ official Twitter account. “We knew what situation we were in. You’re not getting those calls in that situation for the most part.”

“I feel like I’ve never really gotten those calls, so I don’t really expect that. I feel like there were a couple that were close, but I don’t really expect those.”

Burrow went on to discuss how frustrating the season has been as a whole.

“This one has been frustrating,” Burrow said. “You look at how we’re playing and you look at Trey Hendrickson and how he’s playing. Yeah, it’s a tough pill to swallow. We’ve had our opportunities. It’s tough when you feel like you’re playing well enough to win and you’re not. There’s always more to do.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Bengals can finish the season.

