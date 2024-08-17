Syndication: The Enquirer

When the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028, flag football will be included among the events for the first time, sparking interest from a number of NFL players like Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, but current United States flag football quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette has a message for Burrow and those who think they can just join the team.

During a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, Joe Burrow expressed his interest in representing Team USA for the flag football event.

“I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team,” Burrow said on the podcast. “Like Me, Ja’marr, Justin, Me and my friends out there playing football. . . . I think it’d be really cool.”

But Doucette thinks that talk is “disrespectful” to him and his teammates who have done a lot to help grow the sport to the point that it can be accepted into the Olympics.

“I think it’s disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they’re able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are — they didn’t help grow this game to get to the Olympics,” Doucette said according to The Guardian. “Give the guys who helped this game get to where it’s at their respect.”

Doucette thinks those players – like Burrow – should have to earn their spot on the field, just like everyone else.

“We just don’t think they’re going to be able to walk on the field and make the Olympic team because of the name, right?” Doucette said. “They still have to go out there and compete.”

We’ll have to see whether or not the U.S. flag football team includes NFL stars.

[The Guardian]