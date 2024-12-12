Syndication: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t had the season they pictured heading into opening week. Monday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys improved the team to a measly 5-8 on the season, but it did manage to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.

Unfortunately, during the game, star quarterback Joe Burrow had his home broken into and vandalized. Burrow recently spoke about the experience with members of the media, and it wasn’t hard to see how much it affected him.

“So obviously everybody has heard what has happened,” Burrow said, appearing to be teary-eyed.

“I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share so that’s all I got to say about that

“That’s part of it. We live a public life and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it’s the life that we choose. Doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.”

This is probably the most emotional I've seen Joe Burrow. He's a pretty private guy. That includes quietly providing mental health resources to kids in Ohio and Louisiana. Posting his foundation link and encouraging anyone who can to donate $9. Link: https://t.co/2sKC6QDJSs pic.twitter.com/fmilO11bnx — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) December 12, 2024

Fans reacted to the statement on social media.

“Why should I give money to a millionaire give me a break he should give $1 million himself to whatever foundation this is just ridiculous (…) I’m not gonna feel guilt tripped into giving money because Joe Burrow, who can’t win a game wants me too – come on,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“I know reporters have to ask because it’s a story I guess but I bet wish they took the hint and stopped asking him about it. They have talked about the sitter, shown where his home is, talked about how they got in to his home. That’s out of bounds in my opinion,” one fan added.

“I hope he’s talking to someone close during this time. Wanting privacy is okay and should be respected,” one fan added.

“This situation definitely messed with him,” added another fan.

Hopefully, Burrow has the proper support around him.