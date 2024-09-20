Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say things have not gone according to plan for the Cincinnati Bengals, but star quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t going to panic just yet.

The Bengals have lost their first two games to open the season, dropping the season-opener against the New England Patriots as well as a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Starting the season 0-2 as a preseason Super Bowl contender is some undeniably brutal news, but Joe Burrow downplayed it during a recent press conference as he made it clear that the team is “not panicking.”

“I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated right now. I was frustrated on Sunday,” Burrow said according to the Cincinnati Bengals team website.

“We’ve got to focus on getting better every day through our practice, and go out and execute when we have to execute on Monday, the rest will take care of itself. We’re in a fine spot. We’ve been here before. We’re not panicking. We’re focused on getting a win and getting better every day.”

The Bengals take on the Washington Commanders on Monday night this week as they look to right the ship.

We’ll have to see how the team is able to perform and if they can notch their first win of the season.

[Cincinnati Bengals]