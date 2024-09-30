Syndication: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a 0-3 record, and Joe Burrow was not hiding just how desperate the team was for a win.

During his press conference after this week’s win, Joe Burrow did not hold back on the Bengals’ situation and just how important it was to notch a victory and end the winless streak, especially considering the game the Bengals have coming up.

“It was a big game. We knew we had to come and get one, especially with Baltimore coming to town next week,” Burrow said in his press conference according to Pro Football Talk.

Burrow went as far as to say that there was “no other option” than to win this game for the Bengals.

“There really was no other option other than to figure out a way to win this game. We got it done. There is still a lot of room to improve on both sides of the ball and special teams. That’s exciting and we got a win but what’s most exciting is the opportunity to get better,” Burrow said.

With the win, the Bengals move to 1-3 on the season, which is far from ideal but certainly a lot better than 0-4.

The Bengals now face a showdown with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens this week.

We’ll have to see if they can start a bit of a winning streak.

