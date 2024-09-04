Syndication: The Enquirer

Throughout his first four seasons in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has already established himself as one of the most dominant players in the league, but it seems like he has made a change to his game that he thinks will take him to an even higher level.

During a press conference this week, Joe Burrow revealed that he has worked on his mobility the past couple of years, but he has not been able to fully display it during a game until now.

“I’m more well equipped to go outside the pocket and make those kinds of plays because I’ve been working really hard on that the last two years,” Burrow said according to the Cincinnati Bengals team website. “I didn’t quite get to show some of that until the last couple games that I played last year. But early on, I didn’t really get to show that. That was the biggest emphasis of last offseason for me, and that’s continued into this offseason. So that’s a part of my game that I’ve decided to showcase.”

Burrow obviously missed most of last season with a wrist injury and was hampered by a calf injury before that. This year, he’s entering the season fully healthy.

[Cincinnati Bengals]