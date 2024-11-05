Syndication: The Enquirer

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals cruised to a lopsided 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean that he was completely happy about that performance from his team.

Throughout the game, Joe Burrow could be seen on the sideline looking frustrated and downright angry at the way his team was playing.

In his postgame press conference, Burrow confirmed that he was indeed frustrated with the way the team was playing, particularly in the third quarter.

Burrow said it was “just a combination of things that I felt like we didn’t do good enough” throughout the game.

“I’m not just going to ignore the bad and dwell on the great that we did today,” Burrow said according to Pro Football Talk. “I don’t think that’s a recipe for improvement. I don’t think that’s a recipe for getting better. I’m going to be hard on myself. I’m going to be hard on us to execute the way that I feel like we need to. And I feel like we didn’t put ourselves in great positions in times of that game to finish off the right way. We ended up doing it. The defense came up big, but I think we could have done better.”

Though the team got the win, Burrow made it very clear that they couldn’t celebrate – they had to move on to their showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

“Yeah. I think just how the season has gone, knowing what’s ahead of us, knowing what we’re going to have to do to get back into this,” Burrow said. “One win isn’t going to make or break our season. So, I’m going to strive for perfection — every day and every game. So, until that happens, what’s there to be happy about?”

The win against the Raiders improved the team’s record to 4-5 on the season.

While the team is certainly not out of playoff contention by any means, they’ll certainly need to keep winning to make the postseason.

We’ll have to see whether or not this dominant performance sparks a winning streak.

[Pro Football Talk]