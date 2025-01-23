Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Is Joe Brady on the move? The Buffalo Bills might lose one of their top assistants as they prepare for the AFC Championship Game.

The Bills are sixty minutes away from the Super Bowl. A much-anticipated matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs awaits them on Sunday. But before that, one of their top assistant coaches and key pieces to the puzzle will interview for an open job. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is a hot commodity, and another NFL team knows it.

The New Orleans Saints plan to host Brady for an interview this week.

New Orleans will interview both Brady and Kellen Moore this week for a second time according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Brady is no stranger to the Bayou, as some know. Brady held a position on the LSU Tigers’ coaching staff during their National Championship season in 2019. His work with Joe Burrow earned him heavy praise and he’d quickly jump to the NFL. After two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Brady joined the Bills in 2022.

Since then, his work with quarterback Josh Allen has been second to none. Allen had his best season yet under Brady’s tutelage in 2024. He committed far fewer turnovers than usual, and has gotten significant MVP consideration.

Allen’s an elite quarterback at this point in his career. There’s no denying what Brady brings to the table, though, and his loss would be massive for Buffalo.

But, as we know, such is life in the NFL.