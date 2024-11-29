Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the hunt for a wild-card playoff spot. The Chargers loss to the Baltimore Ravens dropped the team to 7-4.

The Panthers currently hold the sixth seed in the AFC playoff race, but it’s going to get a lot harder to stay in the playoff picture moving forward.

“Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins sprained his MCL and is expected to be out Sunday vs. the Falcons and week to week moving forward, per source,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins sprained his MCL and is expected to be out Sunday vs. the Falcons and week to week moving forward, per source. pic.twitter.com/EtqwV0Put2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2024

Fans reacted to the bad news on social media.

“The big question is it a grade II sprain which would take 3-6 weeks to hear,” one doctor said on Twitter.

“Not great, but could have been worse considering his injury history. He will be back. This guy am has shown so much heart. Rooting for him,” one fan added.

“Good news compared to what we were all hoping wasn’t the case, again. Glad it’s not that serious. He’s been playing well,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Added him to cover his rush attempts & yards to my SGP Thursday. This one’s on me,” one fan added, meaning that his poor betting luck is responsible for the injury.

“Glad it’s not worse than that. Get well soon!” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who steps up for the Chargers in Dobbins’ absence.